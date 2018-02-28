Limpopo's self-styled prophet Lethebo Rabalago‚ who sparked outrage on social media by spraying Doom insect killer at close range into people's faces to "heal" people in his church‚ has been sentenced to an effective fine of R21‚000.

The Mount Zion General Assembly leader‚ who is 25‚ will pay off his fine in installments of R3‚000 a month‚ his lawyer told the court on Tuesday.

Mookgopong magistrate Frans Mahodi‚ handing down sentence‚ ordered Rabalago to one year in jail or a fine of R6‚000 for contravening the Stock and Agricultural Remedies Act 36 of 1947‚ which deals with pest control operators.

He was also sentenced to three years in jail or a R30‚000 fine for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. However‚ half of the fine for assault was suspended.

After he was convicted‚ Rabalago's mother told the court in mitigation of sentence that she would follow her son to prison if he was jailed.