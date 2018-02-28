South Africa

Dudu Myeni to be summonsed after snubbing Eskom inquiry‚ again

28 February 2018 - 13:55 By Thabo Mokone And Linda Ensor
Dudu Myeni. File photo.
Dudu Myeni. File photo.
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni will face a summons if she once again fails to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture next week.

Myeni is to be subpoenaed to appear before the inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas after she snubbed the hearings on Wednesday.

Myeni was expected to appear before the public enterprises committee that is probing allegations of corruption and mismanagement at Eskom‚ but made a no-show despite being called to testify more than a week ago.

The committee wanted to hear Myeni's version of events about her alleged influence in Eskom affairs after she was implicated in November last year by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi‚ who told the committee that Myeni had dictated at a meeting in Durban in March 2015 which Eskom executives needed to be suspended at the time.

Dudu Myeni must keep away from SAA‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance says it finds it incomprehensible that the hard-won steps towards saving SAA can be so recklessly undermined by the proposal ...
Politics
2 months ago

Tsotsi alleged that then-president Jacob Zuma had been present at that meeting. The former president and Myeni are said to be close friends.

Tsotsi said he was given an instruction by Myeni to suspend three senior Eskom executives‚ including former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona.

ANC MP and chairperson of the Eskom inquiry Zukiswa Rantho told the committee on Wednesday that Myeni only sent an SMS to the committee's secretary yesterday that she was not ready to testify before the inquiry because her lawyer had not yet been able to advise her on the legal implications of her appearance before the committee.

"It's only from yesterday that the lawyer became aware that she has to come to the inquiry. They will look at the legalities of coming to the inquiry and then she will revert to us by writing a letter when they've done their work with her lawyers‚ then she apologised in the SMS for being unavailable.

Myeni to 'fly SAA' in new top job

Banks warn of R8bn loan recall if ailing airline is shifted from Treasury control
News
2 months ago

"So up to now we have an SMS‚ not a formal letter. Parliament has written a formal letter inviting her and we did not invite her yesterday or today‚ we have given her enough time to respond‚" said Rantho.

Committee members were divided over whether Myeni should be immediately issued with a summons or whether she should be given one more opportunity to appear voluntarily‚ failing which a summons would be issued to force her to do so.

Rantho said the issue would be discussed with evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara and the legal team to decide on the way to proceed.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said Myeni's explanation was nothing but an "unacceptable delaying tactic".

"It's unacceptable that on the day of the inquiry‚ witnesses are telling us they need more time… we would suggest that we issue a subpoena which we are entitled to do in terms of the act‚" he said.

Myeni lands plum job that may put her back in SAA's pilot seat

Months after she was ousted from South African Airways following a string of scandals, Dudu Myeni has landed a top job as adviser to Transport ...
Politics
2 months ago

DA MP Natasha Mazzone also called for Myeni to be summonsed. "When we ask people to come and testify here‚ we're asking them to do their country duty and it's most unfortunate that we have to summon someone.

"Given the fact that someone is playing a little game over here… If we want things done legally‚ as per Ms Dudu Myeni‚ let's do it completely legally and let's summon her to appear before the committee‚" she said.

Another ANC MP‚ Zukile Luyenge‚ said they proposed that a fresh letter be issued to Myeni telling her to appear before the committee next Tuesday or Wednesday‚ failing which she would be summonsed.

Most read

  1. Large sums of money drained from account of couple linked to Isis South Africa
  2. Zulu king lashes out at costly commission into KZN violence South Africa
  3. 'How I untied electrical cord from Susan Rohde's neck' South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | The cabinet reshuffle | Eskom whistleblower 'under ... Ideas
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X