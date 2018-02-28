The Gupta application also seeks to have the court declare that the CEO of Baroda‚ Manoj Jha‚ would be in contempt of court if Baroda shut down operations in South Africa and that Jha should be given three days to say why he should not be imprisoned for 30 days.

The matter is set down to be heard in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

The Guptas also want a letter addressed to the companies by Baroda on February 12 to be accepted as evidence that Baroda was in contempt of Makgoka’s order and argue that Baroda intentionally frustrated and delayed several payments. These include a $223‚000 (R2.6-million) payment to New York-based law firm Skadden Arps‚ a R29-million payment to the Canadian EDC – the delay of which resulted in the Guptas’ private jet ZS-OAK being grounded at Lanseria airport – as well as money to pay agents responsible for disbursing salaries to the staff of Gupta-owned companies‚ including its Optimum‚ Koornfontein and Shiva mines.

Workers at Optimum went on strike last week over salaries but TimesLIVE has learned from employees of the mine that they were paid on Tuesday. Some 600 workers from Koornfontein also went on strike on Monday and Tuesday‚ but have since been paid. It is unclear if workers at Shiva Uranium will be paid.