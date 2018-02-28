Hawks raid Jacques Pauw's house

A search and seizure warrant obtained by anti-terrorism police shows authorities believe that Jacques Pauw, author of the bestselling book The President's Keepers, is in possession of secret intelligence documents.

The warrant, which TimesLIVE is in possession of, provides a glimpse into the investigation which the Hawks' Crimes Against The State Unit is conducting into Pauw.

The document, signed off by Malmesbury magistrate J Jantjies earlier on Wednesday, shows that the raid on Pauw's Western Cape home in Riebeek Kasteel, was conducted on the basis that police believe he has violated the apartheid era Protection of Information Act and the Intelligence Service Act.

Pauw, speaking from his home, said the officers from unit, which usually investigates terrorists, were searching his home, guesthouse and restaurant.

"They say that they are here to find any secret documents. If I had any secret documents, which I never did, I would definitely not keep them here," he said.