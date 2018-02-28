A maintenance man at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch has demonstrated the moment he found Susan Rohde dead in her hotel bathroom.

Testifying in the Cape Town High Court murder trial of Susan’s husband‚ Jason Rohde‚ Desmond Daniels recreated the moment he opened the door‚ and described how Rohde reacted.

A door was set up in court for Daniels’ demonstration and Rohde watched as police and spectators played the part of him and his wife.

Daniels said he received a phone call on July 27‚ 2016‚ asking him to assist a guest who could not open the bathroom door in his room. “I went to the room‚ knocked on the door‚” Daniels told Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe. Rohde admitted him.

“I thought something must have happened‚ that is why the door couldn’t open‚” said Daniels‚ adding that he unlocked it with the aid of a screwdriver.