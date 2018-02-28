The cost to reinstate the 700 workers who were fired by the Passenger Rail of South Africa (Prasa) after a protected strike five years ago will amount to over R1-billion.

Two weeks ago‚ the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal by Prasa which had sought to appeal against a Labour Appeal Court judgment last year ordering the reinstatement of the workers.

The workers‚ belonging to the National Transport Movement‚ were dismissed after Prasa accused them of burning trains worth about R42m during the strike.

Prasa had sent workers notices asking them to make representations why they should not be fired for a number of incidents at stations and depots during January 2013.