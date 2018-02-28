South Africa

Zimbabwean parents' plea to see their children to be heard today

28 February 2018 - 11:39 By Katharine Child
The Pretoria High Court.
The Pretoria High Court.
Image: Google

The plea of eight Zimbabwean parents to be reunited with their children will be heard at the Pretoria High Court at 2pm on Wednesday.

The families' advocate will ask the court to halt a plan by the Zimbabwean and South African governments to repatriate the children to a shelter in Zimbabwe.

The parents‚ Zimbabwean nationals who live in the Cape‚ had their children sent to South Africa unaccompanied on the back of a truck without travel documents in order to have them live or visit with them over the holiday season. But they claim they know where their children were.

The children never arrived in the Cape as they were taken in by the police on November 11 as victims of human trafficking and were kept from their parents in a safe house for three months.

Their current whereabouts are unknown even to parents and lawyers. Many parents are frantically trying to contact their children.

Zimbabwean parents do have birth certificates of their detained children

The parents of the eight Zimbabwean children‚ who are being detained in an unknown location by the Department of Social Development‚ do have birth ...
News
4 days ago

Advocate Simba Chitando is asking for an urgent interdict to stop the children’s repatriation. This application comes after the departments of Social Development and Home Affairs confirmed to TimesLIVE the children will be repatriated to Zimbabwe within days.

Home Affairs has provided a waiver as the department does not have all their documentation. The International Organisation for Migration is helping with transport to take children to Zimbabwe to be placed in a shelter‚ director Richard Ots confirmed.

Priska‚ one of the mothers‚ travelled from Cape Town to Rustenberg to see her child. She keeps saying she does not know if her child is dead or alive. “Is he dead? I am so worried!”

The court application provides affidavits from all parents and the birth certificates for seven of the eight children‚ to prove the parents' identity and parental status.

The department of Social Development did not appear in court previously. It is not clear if they will appear in court today.

READ MORE

SA plans to repatriate children to Zimbabwe despite parents’ pleas

Eight children from Zimbabwe held by authorities in South Africa for three months face being repatriated despite being claimed by their parents who ...
News
6 days ago

Zim parents desperate to be back with their children

The parents of eight Zimbabwean children who have been detained by the Department of Social Development for three months do not know where they are.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'How I untied electrical cord from Susan Rohde's neck' South Africa
  2. Two men die in chopper crash South Africa
  3. Rouhani says Iran 'ready' to talk to Arab neighbours World
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | The cabinet reshuffle | Eskom whistleblower 'under ... Ideas
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X