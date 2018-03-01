A bus that overturned on the R51 Balfour Road in Midvaal left 66 children injured on Thursday.

Emergency services found the bus lying on its roof on the side of the road. Numerous children had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics set up a triage area to properly assess the patients. Assessments showed that 66 children‚ believed to be aged between 5 and 10‚ had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately‚ no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

Paramedics treated the patients for their injuries and thereafter transported them to various hospitals in the area for further treatment‚ according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The exact cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.