For the first time since December‚ five alleged Cape Town extortionists sat down to a dinner which did not consist of Pollsmoor Prison gruel.

But despite their means‚ the dinner certainly wasn’t at any of Cape Town’s world class restaurants.

In granting the five bail‚ Magistrate Joe Magela said in the Cape Town Magistrates Court that the men would not be allowed near any clubs or restaurants in the Cape Town CBD‚ Sea Point or Camps Bay. They also have to visit designated police stations three times a week.

On Wednesday Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen – brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen - Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje received R10,000 bail each while a fifth accused‚ Carl Lakay‚ was released on R5,000 bail.

The group was arrested on December 15 and charged for allegedly extorting the Grand Africa Cafe in Greenpoint for hundreds of thousands of rands.