South Africa

Fire-fighters en route to wildfire on Cape Point

01 March 2018 - 17:23 By Bobby Jordan
Cape Point wildfire.
Image: Jeremycpt via twitter

Fire-fighters were rushing to the scene of a large wildfire inside Cape Point nature reserve late on Thursday.

Large plumes of smoke are visible billowing above the southern peninsula where a strong south east gale is blowing.

South African National Parks spokesperson Merle Collins said the cause of the blaze was unknown. Park accommodation in the Olifantsbos area of the reserve had been evacuated and a helicopter had been deployed‚ Collins said.

“At this point there is no threat to the main road or to the point‚” she said.

