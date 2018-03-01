City of Cape Town says no money to house evictees in Woodstock

The City of Cape Town says that a group of Woodstock families facing eviction cannot be temporarily housed in converted containers near where they currently live “due to budgetary constraints”.

Residents living in a block of apartments in Albert Road are opposing their eviction in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court.

The City offered to accommodate the residents at “temporary relocation areas” in Blikkiesdorp and Wolwerivier. The residents rejected the proposal. During an earlier hearing‚ the court asked the City to submit a report on possible alternative places for the residents to live.