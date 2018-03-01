Three of the Mancoba brothers were among the seven suspects killed in the subsequent shootout at the church‚ which police said was being used as a hideout by the suspects.

In its 2017 report on the commercialisation and abuse of people’s beliefs‚ the CRL classified the Mancoba brothers as “extremists” after they refused to follow instructions when the commission summoned them for a consultation in Johannesburg.

The brothers are said to have objected to taking the oath and reluctantly opted for a solemn affirmation‚ and then refused to repeat the words of the solemn affirmation after swearing in.

Their leader‚ Banele Mancoba‚ argued that their lack of compliance was due to not regarding themselves as people of this world.

“We have not brought along our documents. When I looked at the invitation I found that in that invitation there is nowhere where I fit in. Our mission is to return the world to Jehovah‚ God. We have not registered anything in this world. We do not have any of the documents which were required of us. We do not have them [bank statements]‚” said Mancoba.

A video of the consultation has emerged online with former minister of police Fikile Mbalula‚ among others‚ sharing it on social media.

In the footage the leader took Commissioner Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva to task with his divine intervention and higher truth talk.

“As you see us here‚ we are angels. We come from heaven ... Firstly‚ I am not a pastor. I am an angel from heaven‚ sitting at the right hand of the Lord. There is an angel that escaped from heaven called Lucifer‚ Satan‚ which we are here to hunt. Satan came to earth and breathed on the Constitution of South Africa and its schools.