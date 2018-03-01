Three senior officers are demanding an amount of R500‚000 each from former police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ whom they accuse of defamation‚ according to the South African Policing Union (Sapu).

"As a caring union we have assembled a team of legal eagles to take on Mbalula‚" Oscar Skommere‚ Sapu's general secretary‚ said in a statement on Thursday.

Mbalula has recently been reshuffled out of cabinet‚ to become the ANC's head of elections.

"His ghosts will follow him to wherever he is‚" said Skommere.

"He might feel he was doing well in the police. However‚ his reckless‚ irresponsible and rude language in front of television cameras was totally unacceptable."

In January‚ the then police minister apologised and blamed a junior after being called out by Sapu over a remark published on his official Twitter account.