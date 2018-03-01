South Africa

Disgraced Eskom executive Sean Maritz resigns

01 March 2018 - 13:13 By Sabelo Skiti
Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Maritz‚ who was on suspension‚ submitted his resignation earlier on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Disgraced Eskom executive Sean Maritz has submitted his resignation with immediate effect‚ according to the power utility's spokesperson.

Phasiwe tweeted: "Notice: Eskom's suspended head of Information Technology‚ Mr Sean Maritz‚ resigned today with immediate effect. His disciplinary hearing‚ which was scheduled next week‚ will fall away as a result."

Maritz‚ the former Chief Information Officer‚ was facing charges related to his approving a payment to a Hong Kong company after Eskom secured a R25-billion loan from the Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa‚ as well as for penning a letter to McKinsey & Company absolving it from paying back R 1.6-billion‚ unlawfully paid to it and Trillian.

