Disgraced Eskom executive Sean Maritz has submitted his resignation with immediate effect‚ according to the power utility's spokesperson.

Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Maritz‚ who was on suspension‚ submitted his resignation earlier on Thursday.

Phasiwe tweeted: "Notice: Eskom's suspended head of Information Technology‚ Mr Sean Maritz‚ resigned today with immediate effect. His disciplinary hearing‚ which was scheduled next week‚ will fall away as a result."

Maritz‚ the former Chief Information Officer‚ was facing charges related to his approving a payment to a Hong Kong company after Eskom secured a R25-billion loan from the Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa‚ as well as for penning a letter to McKinsey & Company absolving it from paying back R 1.6-billion‚ unlawfully paid to it and Trillian.