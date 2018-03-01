Strategic leaks of information relating to the ongoing state capture probe and the Gupta family to various media houses over the past few weeks are a sign of how deeply compromised law enforcement agencies are in South Africa.

This according to the Institute for Security Studies’ Gareth Newham‚ who told TimesLIVE that conflicting reports over where the Guptas were‚ who was on the Hawks’ radar and who would and would not be prosecuted were a symptom of political influence in the justice cluster.

“I think it really speaks to how deeply compromised the police‚ the Hawks‚ NPA and other agencies actually are and how much has to be done to strengthen those institutions‚” he said when asked for his take on the number of differing reports over action by the Hawks and the NPA. “It does seem like there are strategic leaks – it’s just what happens when institutions are severely compromised and individuals are placed at those institutions for particular political purposes‚" he said when asked if contradicting reports in the media were a result of strategic communication to keep suspects in the dark‚ or simply a result of the Hawks bungling the probe.