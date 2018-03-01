Religious groups must be accountable to a body - CRL

Chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural‚ Religious‚ and Linguistic Rights (CRL) Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says the organisation has never proposed that religion must be regulated.

"We never proposed religion to be regulated. What we said was that there must be a regulatory framework to stop incidents like Engcobo (police station) from happening‚" Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said at media briefing on Thursday.

She said the CRL called the media to address issues around the controversial Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry church in Ngcobo and the report it compiled on it.

The church made headlines last week after it was linked to the police massacre in Engcobo.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva told the media that the CRL is currently being sued for warning that people would die if nothing was done about the church. "We knew that some from the religious sector would want to punch holes in the proposals."