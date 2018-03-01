A request by three people accused of running a scam that traded cash for places at a top medical school to have corruption charges against them withdrawn was rejected in the Pinetown Magistrate's court on Thursday.

The three accused – Little Gujarat Restaurant owners Hiteshkumar Bhatt‚ 46‚ his wife‚ Varsha‚ 44‚ and ex teacher and businesswoman‚ Preshni Hiramun‚ 54 - were arrested in May last year after it emerged that the syndicate sold spaces at the medical school for about R500-million.

Instead of dropping the charges‚ the magistrate Correl Language acceded to the state's request for a six month adjournment - the second one following a similar request in August last year - in the matter involving the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine seats fraud and corruption case.