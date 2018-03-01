Three people died in a hostage situation in Lentegeur‚ Mitchells’ Plain‚ on Thursday.

Police were called to the hostage scene at 9am‚ following reports that a police officer was holding two people captive in their home in Begonia Street‚ Lentegeur.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said two women‚ aged 54 and 27 years old‚ were fatally shot during the hostage situation before the man turned the gun on himself.

“Please be advised that circumstances surrounding a hostage situation this morning at 09:10 in Begonia Street‚ Lentegeur are being investigated‚" he added.

The shooter is believed to be a 41-year-old police member‚ who worked at Lentegeur SAPS.

Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology (EMS) Services spokesperson‚ Robert Daniels‚ said another adult female was rushed to a nearby medical facility with minor injuries.

Meanwhile‚ also today‚ two adult males died and another had to be airlifted to Groote Schuur Hospital after being injured on a construction site in Fish Hoek after a trench collapsed‚ trapping the three men.

“Western Cape Government Health‚ Emergency Medical Services received the call for help at 12h07 earlier this afternoon for people trapped‚ where they were able to resuscitate one of the three injured‚” said Daniels.