South Africa

WATCH | Attempted hijacking caught by CCTV camera

01 March 2018 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE

A silver Ford Fiesta was involved in an hijacking/armed robbery attempt on Altham road in Robertsham, Johannesburg on Wednesday February 28 2018.

A couple of gun-wielding criminals were caught on a CCTV camera trying to either rob the occupants of a silver Ford Fiesta, or hijack the car in Robertsham in Johannesburg.

The Fiesta drives up a driveway and is blocked in by another vehicle outside of the gate and two men holding guns get out of the car.

But a passing car disturbs the criminals, who then get back into their car and speed off.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Joburg number plate flipper caught on camera

A Johannesburg motorist has been caught on camera by another motorist, dodging the e-toll cameras using a number plate flipper.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Man threatened with knife in alleged road rage incident

A man may have been stabbed in what appears to be a road rage incident which took place in Potchefstroom.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Drone captures moment snowmobile plunges into icy lake

A drone captured the moment a man riding his snowmobile on a frozen lake plunges into the icy water.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mkhwebane says Home Affairs must review naturalisation regulations South Africa
  2. Six-month adjournment for UKZN medical school fraud accused South Africa
  3. $50-million cryptocurrency scam cripples South African investors South Africa
  4. Two women killed by cop in hostage situation gone wrong South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X