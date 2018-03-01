WATCH | Attempted hijacking caught by CCTV camera
01 March 2018 - 13:47
A silver Ford Fiesta was involved in an hijacking/armed robbery attempt on Altham road in Robertsham, Johannesburg on Wednesday February 28 2018.
A couple of gun-wielding criminals were caught on a CCTV camera trying to either rob the occupants of a silver Ford Fiesta, or hijack the car in Robertsham in Johannesburg.
The Fiesta drives up a driveway and is blocked in by another vehicle outside of the gate and two men holding guns get out of the car.
But a passing car disturbs the criminals, who then get back into their car and speed off.
