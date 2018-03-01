WATCH | Attempted hijacking caught by CCTV camera

A couple of gun-wielding criminals were caught on a CCTV camera trying to either rob the occupants of a silver Ford Fiesta, or hijack the car in Robertsham in Johannesburg.

The Fiesta drives up a driveway and is blocked in by another vehicle outside of the gate and two men holding guns get out of the car.

But a passing car disturbs the criminals, who then get back into their car and speed off.