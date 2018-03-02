“The problem of OHS violations in the health sector is extreme – it is a national problem‚ and there are daily compromises to the safety of the workforce‚ patients and the public‚” said Fayers. “Dilapidated buildings with burst water pipes and collapsed ceilings have become the face of public health facilities. The working conditions of our members in the delivery of health care service is deplorable and this must be addressed urgently‚” she said.

“We demand that the DoL acts firm against institutions found to be contravening OHS policies and putting their employees’ lives in danger. Gross OHS violations should be given the urgent attention they deserve‚” Fayers said.

“The problem of OHS violations in the health sector is extreme – it is a national problem‚ and there are daily compromises to the safety of the workforce‚ patients and the public‚” said Fayers. “Dilapidated buildings with burst water pipes and collapsed ceilings have become the face of public health facilities. The working conditions of our members in the delivery of health care service is deplorable and this must be addressed urgently‚” she said.

“We demand that the DoL acts firm against institutions found to be contravening OHS policies and putting their employees’ lives in danger. Gross OHS violations should be given the urgent attention they deserve‚” Fayers said.