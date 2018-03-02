Four mines owned by the Gupta family will be back up and running on Saturday after some were shut down by striking workers for a little more than a week.

Louis Klopper‚ one of the business rescue practitioners appointed to run the mines‚ told TimesLIVE exclusively on Friday afternoon that by 6am on Saturday all the mines would be back up and running.

"In the past week I have driven more than 2‚000km between the four operations and am happy to say that operations will resume‚" Klopper said.

Workers at Optimum Coal near Middelburg in Mpumalanga‚ the flagship coal mine owned by the Gupta family‚ have been on strike since Saturday last week after salaries were not paid on February 25.