Family devastated after lioness kills woman

It is still unclear what action the Dinokeng Game Reserve near Pretoria will take after one of its lionesses attacked and killed a woman at the campsite earlier this week.

"At this stage we have to wait for all investigations to be completed‚ so we have no decision on what will happen to the lioness‚" said the company representing the reserve.

The predator mauled to death a 22-year-old woman. She was not a guest or an employee.