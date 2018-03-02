The murder of a Taxify driver‚ and the gruesome discovery of his charred body in the boot of a car in Pretoria‚ has shocked and saddened the national department of transport‚ it said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The department expressed confidence in the ability of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies to establish the motive behind the attack.

Taxify identified the driver as Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo.

A "high priority team is currently investigating this as a matter of urgency to aid police in their investigation‚” said Taxify South Africa manager Gareth Taylor.

Ngcobo’s body was found in the boot of a burnt Chevrolet Aveo near Unisa’s Sunnyside campus on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the investigation was at a sensitive stage. He would not divulge any information on the circumstances surrounding Ngcobo’s death.