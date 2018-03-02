South Africa

Man arrested for murder of Constantia teacher Gill Packham

02 March 2018 - 12:39 By Petru Saal
Western Cape police confirmed that the burnt body found in the boot of a car last week was that of Gill Packham‚ a teacher at Springfield Convent in Wynberg.
Image: Nicola Pakham via Facebook

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Gill Packham‚ the Constantia woman who disappeared en route to work last week.

Western Cape police also confirmed that the burnt body found in the boot of a car last week Thursday is Packham's.

“[We] can confirm that on March 1 the body found in the boot of the burnt-out vehicle at Diep River railway station was identified as that of missing Constantia resident Gill Packham by means of forensic DNA comparison.

Gill Packham’s burnt body was found behind Diep River railway station, Cape Town, on February 22 2018.

"Late last night a team of Diep River SAPS detectives‚ after working tirelessly for the past week‚ arrested a 57-year-old man at his residence in Constantia for the murder of Gill Packham and was taken into custody‚” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“The suspect‚ who cannot be named at this stage‚ will appear at the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday where he will be expected to apply for bail. The family of the deceased have requested that their privacy be respected and a statement will be made by a family spokesperson in due course.”

Packham‚ a teacher at Springfield Convent in Wynberg‚ was reported missing by a relative last week Thursday. She had left for work in her green BMW sedan.

