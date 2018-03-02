Man arrested for murder of Constantia teacher Gill Packham

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Gill Packham‚ the Constantia woman who disappeared en route to work last week.

Western Cape police also confirmed that the burnt body found in the boot of a car last week Thursday is Packham's.

“[We] can confirm that on March 1 the body found in the boot of the burnt-out vehicle at Diep River railway station was identified as that of missing Constantia resident Gill Packham by means of forensic DNA comparison.