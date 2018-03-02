Student activist Mcebo Dlamini’s trial is set to start in July.

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. His case was postponed to July 30 for trial.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016‚ and was released on R2‚000 bail in November by the High Court in Palm Ridge.

He is facing charges of violating court order‚ public violence‚ assault‚ theft‚ damage to property and being in possession of a dangerous weapon. This relates to the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests at Wits University.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday‚ Dlamini said he was relieved that a trial date has “finally” been set.

“At least we now have a trial date set. I am looking forward to the trial. I am bringing a competed legal team. I am bringing the big guns‚” Dlamini said.