South Africa

Mcebo Dlamini to 'bring the big guns' when trial starts in July

02 March 2018 - 14:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Mcebo Dlamini. File photo.
Mcebo Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

Student activist Mcebo Dlamini’s trial is set to start in July.

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. His case was postponed to July 30 for trial.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016‚ and was released on R2‚000 bail in November by the High Court in Palm Ridge.

He is facing charges of violating court order‚ public violence‚ assault‚ theft‚ damage to property and being in possession of a dangerous weapon. This relates to the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests at Wits University.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday‚ Dlamini said he was relieved that a trial date has “finally” been set.

“At least we now have a trial date set. I am looking forward to the trial. I am bringing a competed legal team. I am bringing the big guns‚” Dlamini said.

READ MORE

Fees Must Fall leader Mcebo Dlamini rejects plea bargain with state

Student activist Mcebo Dlamini has rejected a plea deal offered by the state‚ saying he would be admitting to a crime he did not commit.
News
10 days ago

Mcebo Dlamini to appear in court…for the 30th time

Student activist and #FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini was on Tuesday expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on charges ...
News
10 days ago

Mcebo Dlamini looks forward to festive season with AmaMpondo royals

#FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini will spend the December holidays with the AmaMpondo king in the Eastern Cape. He revealed this to ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Inhumane' murder of a Taxify driver condemned by transport department South Africa
  2. UWC student wants to sue over #FeesMustFall arrest South Africa
  3. Parliament demands answers on why NPA delayed in Vrede dairy arrests South Africa
  4. Zululand university students appear in court over torching of cop cars South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X