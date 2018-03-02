Parliament demands answers on why NPA delayed Vrede dairy arrests

Parliament is demanding answers on allegations that the National Prosecuting Authority deliberately delayed making arrest in the high-profile investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project.

And they want the answers on Wednesday.

“Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and the portfolio committee on police convened a special joint sitting on Wednesday‚ March 7‚ to interrogate revelations that the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) investigations into state capture were impeded by slow decision-making by the NPA‚” a statement issued on Friday read.