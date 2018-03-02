Senzo Meyiwa's dad confident of catching his killer now that Bheki Cele is back

He's back and he wants the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa to be cracked immediately.

Newly appointed police minister Bheki Cele‚ who was known for his controversial‚ proactive policing stance during his previous stint in the job‚ has hit the ground running with warnings to criminals and support for his police force.

"The feeling‚ the vision and the agreement with the national police commissioner is that the Senzo Meyiwa case must be cracked now‚ not in the distant future‚" he told TimesLIVE.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's house in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Cele has instructed national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole to give him a "thorough briefing on whether the new task team is doing a proper job."

"I want to know whether they need to be boosted … do they need to be changed and I will take it from there. In a few days I will get a proper briefing‚" Cele said.