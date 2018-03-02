South African Sign Language now official home language in education

South African Sign Language (SASL) has been officially recognised as a home language in the country's education system.

"It is a source of great elation for all in the education sector that SASL is finally being recognised as part of the overt curriculum – as it always should have been‚" said Umalusi spokesperson Lucky Ditaunyane. Umalusi is the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training.

"Deaf learners in South Africa no longer need to feel like foreigners in their own land‚ and at last they can exercise their rights to be taught and assessed in their own language.

"This may be a bigger step than many people realise‚ for in recognising SASL as a home language in our education system‚ the system is by implication recognising deaf culture as a fundamental part of South African culture."