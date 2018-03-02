Taxify identifies driver whose charred body was found in a boot of a car
Taxify has identified the driver whose charred body was found in the boot of a car in Pretoria on Thursday night.
“It deeply saddens Taxify to hear of the passing of Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo. Taxify’s high priority team is currently investigating this as a matter of urgency to aid police in their investigation‚” said Taxify South Africa manager Gareth Taylor.
“Taxify is dedicated to making trips safer for drivers and riders. One such way is through partnerships. For this reason‚ Taxify has partnered with Namola‚ a mobile app that helps users receive emergency assistance at the push of a button when they need it most.”
Taxify has encouraged its drivers and riders to download the app and make use it as an “extra layer” of protection.
“Taxify has been in discussions with Namola to integrate their security features into the Taxify app.
“Other measures that Taxify has taken to improve safety include continuously building relationships with law enforcement; regular communicating with drivers about possible high risk areas; and setting up a dedicated high priority team that deals with cases related to safety‚” Taylor said.
Ngcobo’s body was found in the boot of a burnt Chevrolet Aveo near Unisa's Sunnyside campus on Thursday night. Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the investigation was at a sensitive stage. He would not divulge any information on the circumstances surrounding Ngcobo's death.
“We are intending to get to the bottom of this incident. For now‚ our investigations are at a sensitive stage and we are therefore not able to disclose any further information‚” Mavimbela said.
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the incident.
“I am disturbed and disgusted by this brutal murder of a Taxify cab driver. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms and I am hopeful that no stone will be left unturned within the criminal justice system to bring perpetrators of this callous crime to book‚” she said in a statement.
“I urge members of the community who might have information on this case to come forward and report it to the authorities because police alone cannot win the battle against crime‚ but working closely with members of the community they can make great strides in rooting out criminal activities within our communities.”
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE