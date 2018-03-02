'The damage done by Brown will be felt for a long time'

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the resignation of former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown as a member of parliament.

“This resignation has been a long time coming. Brown failed in her duties as the minister of public enterprises and compromised government by not scrutinizing information provided to her by the Eskom board and for violating the executive ethics code‚” said Outa’s CEO‚ Wayne Duvenage.

He said the organisation had previously made several calls for Brown to resign.