After 16 months of delays in court proceedings‚ charges have been dropped against a group of 23 students from the University of the Western Cape‚ who had spent a week in jail.

One of the students‚ Nwabisa Zenani‚ told GroundUp that she wasn’t involved in the #FeesMustFall protest. She said she had been studying for upcoming exams on the day she was arrested in October 2016.

Investigations by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) led the students’ Legal Aid attorney to make representations to the prosecution. Charges of public violence were withdrawn on Monday.

Zenani‚ who is studying accounting‚ said that being falsely accused and imprisoned was “terrifying”.