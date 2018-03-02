South Africa

WATCH | Explainer: The fall of the Guptas

02 March 2018 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE

The Gupta empire is crumbling. Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter explains how the turnaround came about.

The Gupta family's fortunes have changed after the political shift due to Jacob Zuma losing the presidency to Cyril Ramaphosa.

With the change in both South Africa and the ANC's leadership, the family's political influence has been weakened and their business conduct in South Africa is now under scrutiny.

