More than 30 suspects – many of them believed to be students - appeared in court on Friday in connection with the torching of University of Zululand property and two police vehicles.

Students went on the rampage at the university’s KwaDlangezwa campus on Thursday during a protest over meal allowances.

KZN police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said 32 people had been arrested.

“They appeared in the Mthunzini Magistrate’s Court in connection with public violence charges‚” said Zwane.

University spokeswoman Sinegugu Ndlovu said there were no official updates‚ except that the KwaDlangezwa campus remained closed.

Ndlovu added that the UniZul Richards Bay campus remained fully functional.

The university on Thursday issued a statement to staff and students‚ announcing the closure of the campus due to security reasons.

“In light of the recent violent student protests at the University of Zululand’s KwaDlangezwa campus‚ and the subsequent damage to property and threat to life of both staff and students‚ management has decided to close the KwaDlangezwa Campus.

“The university will secure the campus with additional security and the assistance of the South African Police Services. The campus will be closed until further notice‚” the statement read.