South Africa

Business owner arrested for illegally reconnecting electricity

03 March 2018 - 11:15 By Timeslive
Highly visible illegal connection. File image.
Highly visible illegal connection. File image.
Image: Eskom's Operation Khanyisa

A 63-year-old business owner was arrested in Industria North‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday for illegally connecting power supply to her property.

It is alleged that the property owes the City of Johannesburg over R490‚000 for rates and services.

The city said in a statement that power supply to her property had been disconnected on January 16 by the city’s technicians‚ but it was discovered on Friday that the electricity had been illegally reconnected.

The woman’s arrest forms part of the city’s #BuyaMthetho operation‚ which is aimed at ensuring law and order in the city and adherence to its by-laws by all residents.

Most read

  1. Motorist lured into rape trap by half-naked woman on roadside South Africa
  2. Business owner arrested for illegally reconnecting electricity South Africa
  3. Two dead‚ 160 homeless after night of fires in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Balloons and tributes as Siam Lee laid to rest South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X