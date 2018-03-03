It’s a wrap - Guinness world record set in Soweto with world's longest line of sandwiches

"It's a wrap." That was the final announcement as Sowetan residents on Saturday watched over 4km of sandwich makers break a Guinness World record when they made the globe's longest sandwich.

That was the final announcement as Sowetan residents on Saturday watched over 4km of sandwich makers break a Guinness World record when they made the globe's longest sandwich.

Stretching a whopping 4.43km‚ the sandwich was made up of 8‚100 50cm baguettes‚ 2‚600kg of grated cheese and 800kg of lettuce.

The previous record was set in Spain in 2013‚ with a sandwich whose breadcrumbs led a trail of 3.86km.