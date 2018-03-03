One pedestrian has died and another is in a critical condition after being struck by cars in two separate incidents in Gauteng.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that a man was killed on Friday afternoon when he was struck by a light motor vehicle on the R21 near the Voortrekker turnoff in Kempton Park.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the far right-hand lane of the highway. A light motor vehicle was found parked a short distance away.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

The driver of the light motor vehicle was assessed and found to have escaped injury‚ he said.

In another incident in the early hours of Saturday‚ a man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was left critically injured after an apparent hit-and-run accident on Jim Fouche Road in Meyerton.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the tall grass on the side of the road.

“It is understood that the man had been discovered by a passer-by on their way to work‚” Meiring said.

He said paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his back‚ leaving him in a critical condition.

“Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise his vital signs. Once treated‚ the man was transported to Sebokeng Provicial Hospital for further care.”