Pretoria college’s party bill set to be probed by Special Investigating Unit​

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating how much a Pretoria college spends on student parties.

Five days before leaving office, then-president Jacob Zuma ordered the SIU to investigate a R600,000 Spring Day bash at the Tshwane South TVET College in 2014.

The budget for student representative council activities, at R16-million this year, remains generous, with the body’s 36 members spending this weekend at a Hartbeespoort conference centre to elect a leadership team. Staff say holding the election on campus could have saved R100,000.

Almost R3-million of the student activities budget is earmarked for three parties.

The institution spent almost R597,000 on the Spring Day bash, including R193,000 for a comedian and five local artists. The line-up included kwaito star Dr Malinga, who cost R60,000 for a 45-minute set, and music duo Black Motion, who were paid R45,000.

A quotation seen by the Sunday Times shows the college paid R53000 to hire two inflatable pools and a giant water slide.

Principal Joe Chiloane said he saw nothing wrong with spending money on students. However, he was outraged that his deputy, Deborah Malete, is said to have racked up a cellphone bill of R44,1719 last year. The bill included R366,877 for data, he said, claiming Malete downloaded movies and visited a dating site and two porn sites. Malete has denied the allegations and disputed the bill. “I don’t watch porn. I am a psychologist by profession and I don’t do such things. I have a husband. Why should I visit a dating site?” she said.

