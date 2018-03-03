South Africa

Pretoria college’s party bill set to be probed by Special Investigating Unit​

04 March 2018 - 00:08 By PREGA GOVENDER
Dan Nkosi, principal of South West Gauteng TVET College, which has 9,000 more students than Tshwane South TVET College says that they are trying everything possible to spend less money on things that are not academic.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo. © Sowetan/Sunday World

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating how much a Pretoria college spends on student parties.

Five days before leaving office, then-president Jacob Zuma ordered the SIU to investigate a R600,000 Spring Day bash at the Tshwane South TVET  College in 2014.

The budget for student representative council  activities, at R16-million this year, remains generous, with the body’s 36 members spending this weekend at a Hartbeespoort conference centre to elect a leadership team. Staff  say holding the election on campus could have saved R100,000.

Almost R3-million of the student activities budget is earmarked for three parties. 

The institution spent almost R597,000 on the Spring Day  bash, including R193,000 for a comedian and five local artists. The line-up included kwaito star Dr Malinga, who cost R60,000 for a 45-minute set, and music duo Black Motion, who were paid R45,000.

A quotation seen by the Sunday Times shows the college paid R53000 to hire two inflatable pools and a giant water slide.

Principal Joe Chiloane said he saw nothing wrong with spending money on students. However, he was outraged that his deputy, Deborah  Malete, is said to have racked up a cellphone bill of R44,1719 last year.  The bill included R366,877 for data, he said, claiming Malete downloaded movies and visited a dating site and two porn sites. Malete has denied the allegations and disputed the bill. “I don’t watch porn. I am a psychologist by profession and I don’t do such things. I have a husband. Why should I visit a dating site?” she said. 

