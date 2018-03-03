South Africa's thieving‚ fighting nurses

Fists also flew in hospital wards or corridors and this was not only between nurses but between nurses and patients too.

In one case a nurse assaulted a colleague and in two cases the nurses assaulted their patients.

Both the nurses accused of assaulting patients are men enrolled as auxillary nurses‚ who carry out basic nursing procedures and take care of patients under the supervision of a registered nurse.

Both were handed a two-year suspension‚ which was suspended for three years condition that they do not assault patients.

One registered nurse in Mpumalanga was accused of sexual assault. The details of the alleged abuse were unclear and the nurse‚ who is also a midwife‚ was cautioned and reprimanded.

In Gauteng‚ a nurse was found guilty of a medication error and was handed a suspended sentence.

The majority of the cases heard by the council involved nurses in Gauteng‚ followed by Mpumalanga and then the Western Cape.