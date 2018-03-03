Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini plans to sue MiWay over a leaked conversation between one of the insurance company's sales reps and himself.

His attorney Theasen Pillay said a claim was being formulated for damages‚ however an amount had yet to be decided upon.

He was instructed to act on behalf of the Zulu monarch following the "disobedient‚ disrespectful and contemptible means by which a protected recording of the conversation between a MiWay sales consultant and His Majesty was dissimilated from the control of MiWay".