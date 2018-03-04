One factory has been blamed as the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis - the Enterprise Foods polony factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo.

This emerged at a media conference on Sunday at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg.

The world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis has occurred in South Africa with 180 confirmed deaths and just under 1‚000 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Environmental health practitioners‚ members of the Department of Health and technical advisers from the World Health Organisation visited the Enterprise factory and took samples from it.