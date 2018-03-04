Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has urged the international community not to panic over the parliamentary process on land reform.

In a statement on Sunday‚ Sisulu said she had noted a number of international organisations and individuals commenting on the parliamentary processes in South Africa in relation to land distribution.

“There is no need to panic or be alarmist‚” she said.

“The President has already said in Parliament and in a number of public platforms whilst addressing various stakeholders that there is no need to panic; that the matter is being handled properly for the benefit of all South Africans; that views and concerns of all South African stakeholders will be considered during the Parliamentary processes and that Parliament will take a decision for the benefit of all South Africans.