Sources confirm arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta

Well-placed sources in the Hawks confirmed last week that there are arrest warrants for Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh in connection with the Estina Dairy project.

The revelations come as a fight between the NPA and the Hawks over the handling of the Estina investigation has reached tipping point with Parliament now stepping in to intervene.

The source told TimesLIVE that the Hawks have until now only confirmed that Ajay Gupta is wanted on different charges - in a bid to lure Atul and Rajesh back to South Africa.