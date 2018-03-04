South Africa

Three killed in collision between two bakkies in Meyerton

04 March 2018 - 10:58 By Timeslive
When paramedics from ER24 and local services arrived on the scene shortly before 7pm they found both vehicles in a veld next to the road.
When paramedics from ER24 and local services arrived on the scene shortly before 7pm they found both vehicles in a veld next to the road.
Image: @ER24EMS via Twitter

Three people‚ including a child‚ were killed when two bakkies collided near the Kareekloof crossing in Meyerton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said when paramedics from ER24 and local services arrived on the scene shortly before 7pm they found both vehicles in a veld next to the road.

“It is understood that one of the vehicles that landed on its side carried two men and two women. One of the women was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on scene. The other woman and two men sustained serious injuries and were later transported to nearby hospitals.

“It is understood that the second vehicle had a woman‚ man and a child in the vehicle. The man and child were found with fatal injuries and sadly declared dead‚” Vermaak said.

The woman‚ who was in a serious condition‚ was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The local fire department had to use rescue tools to free occupants from both vehicles‚” Vermaak said.

READ MORE:

One pedestrian dead‚ another critically injured after being hit by cars

One pedestrian has died and another is in a critical condition after being struck by cars in two separate incidents in Gauteng.
News
1 day ago

66 children injured as bus overturns

A bus that overturned on the R51 Balfour Road in Midvaal left 66 children injured on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Mpumalanga chopper suddenly lost its tail‚ leading to fatal crash

Police on Wednesday said they had received information that a helicopter crash which occurred between Ogies and Delmas came about after the chopper ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Motorcyclist killed in accident with SUV South Africa
  2. Woman killed‚ seven people injured in Fochville accident South Africa
  3. Listeria source found - to be announced South Africa
  4. Suspect arrested for murder and attempted murder of police officers South Africa
  5. Three killed in collision between two bakkies in Meyerton South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X