Three people‚ including a child‚ were killed when two bakkies collided near the Kareekloof crossing in Meyerton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said when paramedics from ER24 and local services arrived on the scene shortly before 7pm they found both vehicles in a veld next to the road.

“It is understood that one of the vehicles that landed on its side carried two men and two women. One of the women was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on scene. The other woman and two men sustained serious injuries and were later transported to nearby hospitals.

“It is understood that the second vehicle had a woman‚ man and a child in the vehicle. The man and child were found with fatal injuries and sadly declared dead‚” Vermaak said.

The woman‚ who was in a serious condition‚ was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The local fire department had to use rescue tools to free occupants from both vehicles‚” Vermaak said.