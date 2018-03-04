South Africa

Woman killed‚ seven people injured in Fochville accident

04 March 2018 - 12:00 By Timeslive
A woman was killed and seven other people injured in an accident in Flochville on Saturday night.
Image: Supplied by ER24

A woman was killed and seven other people injured on Saturday night in a collision between two light motor vehicles on the R500 in Fochville in Gauteng.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the middle of the road while the second was found approximately 100 metres away in the veld‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics discovered several people seated around the vehicles while a woman‚ believed to be 22 years old‚ was found lying 20 metres away from her vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that seven people had sustained moderate injuries while the 22-year-old woman had sustained critical injuries‚” Meiring said.

He said paramedics immediately treated the victims and provided the critically injured woman with advanced life support interventions.

Once treated‚ the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

“Whilst on route‚ the critically injured patient’s vital signs rapidly diminished. CPR and further advanced life support was initiated. Unfortunately‚ the woman finally succumbed to her injuries in hospital‚” Meiring said.

