A woman was killed and seven other people injured on Saturday night in a collision between two light motor vehicles on the R500 in Fochville in Gauteng.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the middle of the road while the second was found approximately 100 metres away in the veld‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics discovered several people seated around the vehicles while a woman‚ believed to be 22 years old‚ was found lying 20 metres away from her vehicle.