Here are 7 things you need to know about the listeriosis outbreak

The source of the unique strain of listeria that has caused the world’s biggest documented listeriosis outbreak has finally been revealed. Here are seven things you need to know about Listeria and the outbreak:

1. Enterprise Foods Polokwane factory has a serious problem with food safety

Inspectors from the municipality‚ department of health and agriculture and three experts from the World Health Organisation went to this factory on February 2 and took over 300 samples from it.

Sixteen of the 300 samples at the factory tested positive for the ST6-type strain - that has caused 91% of cases of illness in this outbreak.