The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS)‚ on behalf of the Black Sash‚ will be in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to “ensure there is a plan in place for the uninterrupted payment of social grants” next month.

The contract between the current service provider‚ Cash Paymaster Services (CPS)‚ and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)‚ which began in 2012‚ was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2014.

In March 2017‚ the court suspended this invalidity for a second time until 31 March 2018 to allow for the continuation of the payment of grants and to give SASSA time to appoint a new paymaster.