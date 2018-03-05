BLF to lay criminal complaint over listeriosis outbreak

He called on police minister Bheki Cele to act “firmly and urgently”.

“Actually #enterprise must be shut down! They knew for 18 days that they selling us poison‚” he alleged.

The companies were named by heath minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday as being a source of listeria after a series of tests were carried out by authorities. Enterprise said in a statement that the company reaffirmed its “commitment to recall the identified Enterprise products as soon as possible”.

Tiger Brands‚ which owns Enterprise‚ was due to meet with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Monday and will hold a press briefing afterwards.