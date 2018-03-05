CCTV footage expected to shed light on Bozwana's murder

The High Court in Pretoria is set to view and make a determination on close-circuit television footage of several locations visited by North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and his partner on the day of his murder in October 2015.

A large screen has been erected in the packed GC courtroom to beam the footages that the prosecutor‚ advocate Jeniffer Cronje‚ believes are “relevant and real evidence”.

She said the footages captured the movements of Bozwana and his lover‚ Mpho Baloyi‚ who was wounded in the hail of bullets fired at the Renault Clio she was driving with Bozwana in the passenger seat.

Judge Papi Mosopa is on Monday expected to make a ruling on the admissibility of the footages as evidence once they have been viewed in court.

The duo was ambushed at a traffic light on the Garsfontein off-ramp of the N1 highway in Pretoria.

Bozwana died at the Unitas Hospital.