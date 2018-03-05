Experts, policy makers head to Cape Town to battle 'Big Tobacco'

Some 3,000 anti-tobacco experts and policy makers are convening this week in Cape Town to confront an industry flush with profits and determined to expand the market for its deadly product.

The 17th World Conference on Tobacco or Health, meeting from March 7 to 9, will review the latest research on e-cigarettes, debate which policies best blunt tobacco sales, and take stock of worrying trends across the developing world.

The name of the conference, "Tobacco OR Health", leaves no room for doubt: you can't have both.

"The cigarette is the single most deadly consumer product ever made," said Ruth Malone, a professor at the University of California's San Francisco School of Nursing and editor-in-chief of the Tobacco Control journal.