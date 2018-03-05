A KwaZulu-Natal matric pupil is proving that she is just as valuable as her name suggests. Goldgirl Phakathi‚ 17‚ is a South African representative to attend the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women in New York City‚ US.

The commission‚ which starts on Thursday‚ is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The excited KwaMashu schoolgirl jets off to New York City on Wednesday. "It's my first time flying and travelling on my own. I am nervous but excited too‚" she said.

When Goldgirl was in Grade 7‚ representatives from the Women's Leadership and Training programme visited Khethamahle Senior Primary School. "They asked for any girl to join their organisation and I never stopped since. They are now sending me to the [UN] commission‚" she said.

Goldgirl will speak about the challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls. "We face many challenges but I believe that teenage pregnancy is an issue that we really need to highlight. There is no one solution to it but by talking about it‚ we can get everyone involved to find a solution‚" Goldgirl explained.